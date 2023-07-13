Experience classical masterpieces at VIP Classical concert series

Renowned Italian pianist Alessandro Taverna will showcase his best work at Dubai Opera on July 23 as part of the event

By CT Desk Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 1:27 PM

Dubai Opera, on Sunday, July 23, will host a captivating recital presented by SAMIT Event Group as part of the prestigious VIP Classical concert series. The event, organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, will feature renowned pianist Alessandro Taverna (Italy) showcasing a repertoire that spans classical gems and captivating compositions.

Prepare to be transported as Alessandro Taverna takes the stage, opening the evening with Frédéric Chopin's enchanting Andante spianato et Grande Polonaise Brillante. The recital will then feature Alexey Shor’s Piano Sonata No. 1, a mesmerizing three-movement piece blending mellifluous tonality with technical brilliance.

The program continues with a piano transcription of Isolde's final aria Mild und leise from Richard Wagner's timeless opera Tristan und Isolde, prepared by the legendary Franz Liszt. Liszt's virtuosic Paraphrase de concert sur Rigoletto, drawing inspiration from Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto, will captivate the audience with its dazzling melodies.

Alessandro Taverna will then showcase Sergei Rachmaninoff's Études-Tableaux, presenting No's 1-6 and No. 9, offering a captivating display of Rachmaninoff's rich musical tapestry. The evening will conclude with the lively and iconic 1924 composition, George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, blending classical and jazz influences, a true masterpiece of the Jazz Age.

Presented by SAMIT Event Group, VIP Classical aims to cultivate an appreciation for classical music, opera, and ballet in Dubai's cultural landscape. This exclusive concert series offers a home for cultural enthusiasts, creating a unique community of individuals from the entertainment, business, scientific, and political sectors who share a passion for diverse forms of culture.

Don't miss this extraordinary evening of classical masterpieces at Dubai Opera, as Alessandro Taverna showcases his virtuosity and brings these timeless compositions to life. Experience the beauty of global cultural heritage and be part of the VIP Classical community, as SAMIT Event Group continues to elevate the arts in the Middle East.