Ekta Kapoor comes out in support of Akshay Kumar as his film 'Selfiee' struggles at box office

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest film Selfiee has failed to generate footfall in the cinema halls.
Many questioned Akshay's choices as he has starred in back-to-back flops lately.
Reacting to it, producer Ekta Kapoor came out in support of Khiladi Kumar and penned a strongly worded message praising Akshay and his professionalism.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Ekta wrote, "Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a huge low in itself!!!"
She also added the hashtag "insensitive."
Ekta's post comes a day after Akshay and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee hit the theatres. Unfortunately, Selfiee, which was considered one of the most anticipated films of 2023, registered a low start at the box office.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's opening day collection as "disastrous."
Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1... Sends shock waves throughout the industry... One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri Rs 255 cr+ India biz."
Akshay's last hit was Sooryavanshi, which released in 2021. Rohit Shetty helmed the film and it featured Akshay as a cop.
The actor will next star in films like Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Soorarai Pottru remake perform.
