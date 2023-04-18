Eid Al Fitr in UAE: 7 dining offers to try around the country

Avail of one or more of these great options and enjoy delicious meals with your family and friends

By CT Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 9:15 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 9:23 AM

Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park

Enjoy an Eid Brunch featuring a wide array of delectable traditional and Middle Eastern dishes, from succulent lamb ouzi and a live Arabic mixed grill station to a live falafel and shawarma station that is sure to delight your taste buds. The extensive dessert station is also not to be missed, featuring a variety of sweet treats. Children can enjoy fun activities, including face painting and colouring books. April 20-23. Prices start from Dh139 per adult and Dh79 per child. Call 04 5671400.

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Enjoy a celebratory feast showcasing the best of Chinese flavours with a selection of Dim Sum, Hand-Pulled Wet Noodles and Sago Pearls with Fresh Mango, perfectly complemented with live entertainment. April 21-23, 12:30pm-4pm. Priced at Dh250 per person and Dh125 for kids. Contact restaurants@jumeirah.com or 800 323 232.

Tilal Liwa Hotel

Located on the edge of The Empty Quarter in the sands of Liwa amid rolling dunes and an unspoiled landscape, the hotel offers guests a chance to feast on a grand Eid brunch featuring mouth-watering dishes from across the world. Enjoy a popcorn station, live BBQ as well as dishes such as Lamb Ouzi and traditional Arabic sweets and drinks. Diners can enjoy their meal with rich Arabic coffee, live entertainment and picturesque views, and also get free pool access when booking the brunch. April 21-22. Priced at Dh169 per person and Dh269 per person, with unlimited house beverages. WhatsApp 056 2190927.

CASSETTE Dubai

Eid meet-ups just got a whole lot tastier with CASSETTE’s Savoury Waffle Duck Confit available throughout the holiday. It comprises a waffle base baked with beef bacon making it perfectly fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside, with a traditional French duck confit infused and prepared with beef bacon, and an egg poached to your liking, all topped a generous drizzle of sweet and sticky maple syrup. At The Courtyard, Al Quoz.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Indulge in a four-course sharing menu at BBQ Al Qasr, with beverage pairing. Priced at Dh650 per person, the dinner offer is available from April 21-24. Call 02 6907999.

Oliva by El Greco Restaurant

The chic, multi-cuisine venue at Courtyard by Marriott WTC - Al Satwa, is offering a lavish Eid Al Fitr brunch spread, available for three consecutive days of Eid. Priced at Dh179 for two, guests can indulge in a range of delectable options from 1-4 pm daily. The menu boasts soups, salads, hot starters like succulent lamb seekh kebab and doughy spinach fatayer, as well as lip-smacking mains including hearty fish machboos and creamy beef stroganoff. Guests can also enjoy a bakery station and desserts as well as special beverages. Call 04 5900125.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen

Enjoy Brunch en Plaza Vieja from April 21-23, 1-4pm. Be transported to Cuba’s Plaza Vieja and experience the authentic Cuban vibe, entertainment and music as you savour delicious South American and Caribbean cuisine. Packages are priced at Dh230, Dh295 and Dh350. Call 04 570 8111.