Eid Al Fitr 2024: Travel to these visa-free countries during the long break

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 4:40 PM

Embark on a visa-free Eid adventure! Explore captivating destinations hassle-free this holiday season. From bustling cities to serene beaches, discover the perfect getaway for unforgettable memories.

Sri Lanka

For travellers looking for a tropical escape, Sri Lanka presents an array of opportunities. UAE residents have the option to apply for Electronic Travel Authorization conveniently online via the official website of the Sri Lankan government. This authorization grants a 30-day validity from the date of issuance, allowing visitors to explore Sri Lanka's rich landscapes, historic temples, and unspoiled coastlines.

Seychelles

Seychelles extends a visa on arrival to UAE residents, given they have a return ticket, proof of prepaid lodging, and ample funds for their trip. Known for its breathtaking beaches, clear waters, and rich marine biodiversity, Seychelles appeals to both nature lovers and beachgoers. Discovering its unspoiled natural reserves like Vallée de Mai and Aldabra Atoll offers an unparalleled experience.

Saudi Arabia

For a deeply immersive cultural journey, residents of the UAE can now explore Saudi Arabia with ease, thanks to the introduction of instant visas for UAE residents. With Saudi Arabia's recent embrace of tourism, travelers can now discover its rich historical landmarks, such as the ancient Nabatean city of Al-Ula, the intriguing ruins of Mada’in Saleh, and the dynamic urban landscape of Riyadh.

Kyrgyzstan

For those who love nature and seek adventure, Kyrgyzstan is a remarkable destination waiting to be discovered. Residents of the UAE can enjoy a stay of up to sixty days in this Central Asian country with a visa issued upon arrival. Whether you're hiking through the breathtaking Ala-Archa National Park or immersing yourself in the lively ambiance of Bishkek, the capital city, Kyrgyzstan presents a captivating fusion of scenic landscapes and rich cultural traditions.

Montenegro

Montenegro presents itself as an ideal destination with its breathtaking coastline, quaint medieval towns, and majestic mountain scenery. Residents of the UAE have the convenience of obtaining a visa upon arrival, allowing them to stay for up to ninety days within a six-month period from their entry date. Whether you're unwinding on the pristine beaches of Budva or immersing yourself in the stunning vistas of Durmitor National Park, Montenegro provides a harmonious mix of natural splendor and cultural heritage.

Jordan

Jordan boasts some of the globe's most remarkable ancient marvels, such as the rock-carved structures of Petra. Additionally, it is renowned for being home to the captivating Dead Sea, where visitors can float effortlessly due to its high salt concentration. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Aqaba are available for approximately Dhs160 per person during the months of April and May.

Thailand

The visa-free location boasts world-class cuisine, vibrant beach festivities, and captivating urban landscapes to discover. While Bangkok's renowned nightlife needs no introduction, why not contemplate a trip to Chiang Mai in the northern region for a change of pace? For beach enthusiasts, a visit to Ko Samui is essential, offering sun-drenched shores and unparalleled relaxation.

Armenia

Armenia offers a unique visa-waiver program for Indian citizens holding UAE residency visas. Typically, Indians can only enter Armenia as diplomats or with an invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, thanks to an agreement with the UAE, Indian nationals with UAE residency visas are eligible for a visit visa on arrival. Reports suggest that the cost of a short-stay visa on arrival is approximately Dh20. It's important to ensure that your passport is valid for at least six months.

