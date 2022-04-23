Eid Al Fitr 2022: Staycations around the UAE

Make the most of the long Eid Al Fitr 2022 break with our guide to top staycations around the country

TAMANI Marina Hotel

Kick off the Eid Al Fitr holidays with a staycation package at TAMANI Marina Hotel which is offering a line-up of fun-filled offers. Ideal for all families, guests can relax in spacious and expansive rooms, and indulge in a delicious feast at Cafe Society where guests can also enjoy a 35 per cent discount on main courses for breakfast from 9am till 12pm. Guests can also opt to buy one main course and get the other free for lunch from 12pm till 4pm. For dinner, order two main courses and enjoy a complimentary dessert from 6pm till 11pm. For more information, visit tamanimarina.ae.

Park Hyatt Dubai

This Eid, head to Park Hyatt Dubai for the ultimate summer vacation. Located on the idyllic banks of Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai has everything guests are looking for: award-winning F&B venues, a relaxing beach, multiple pools, a deluxe spa, fitness centers, and vibrant golf courses. Visitors can save up to 30 per cent off their stay and enjoy several benefits across the resort including daily breakfast, 20 per cent savings on dining, access to multiple amenities, tennis and golf lessons, and much more. For more information, visit parkhyattdubai.com.

Palazzo Versace

A lavish staycation awaits all guests at Palazzo Versace Dubai for the upcoming long weekend. Celebrate the Eid Al Fitr 2022 holiday with a package that includes accommodation in a luxurious Deluxe City View room, daily breakfast for two adults, treatment at The Spa for two, three-course set menu at Hikayat Garden or buffet-style dinner at Giardino for two adults once during the stay, 20 per cent off on food and beverages (terms and conditions apply), and more. Dh1,440 per night, from May 2 till May 9. For more information, visit palazzoversace.ae.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is inviting residents and visitors to experience a blissful holiday. At the venue, foodies will be spoilt for choice with a great selection of international cuisines from a variety of restaurants including Al Maeda and Piaceri Da Gustare among others. Adults and kids can take part in the various facilities including the newly refurbished Fitness Centre, Kids & Teens Club, and more. From Dh1100, inclusive of breakfast. For more information, visit the venue’s official website.

The Meydan Hotel

Be a part of extravagant Eid celebrations at The Meydan Hotel during the long break in the country. The 5-star hotel is offering a rich buffet and a luxury staycation to mark the occasion. Enjoy mesmerising views of the racecourse as you indulge in a mouth-watering buffet with live entertainment and special delights for brunch at Farrier Restaurant. Dh99 per night for a stay in Grand Superior Room, inclusive of a Eid Al Fitr brunch at the eatery. Guests can also avail 20 per cent discount on Eid breakfast and dinner buffet at the restaurant among other offers and amenities available during the stay. For more information, visit themeydanhotel.com.

Media One Hotel

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a two-night stay at Media One, a luxury hotel in Dubai Media City. On bookings made for two people on May 6 and 7 for a one-night stay in the standard Hip room, guests will enjoy several benefits including a welcome drink at Qwerty, two hours unlimited premium cheese and grape at Ciao Bella, and a brunch at Garden on 8. Dh400 per person.

Rove Downtown

Grab your family and head to Rove Downtown for a fun-filled and cinematic staycation during the Eid Al Fitr break in the UAE. Room-stay rates start at Dh449 and guests can also enjoy free cinema tickets to Rove’s in-house cinema and watch the latest blockbusters. From April 29 to May 7, rates start from Dh449. For more information, please visit rovehotels.com.

Marriott Al Jaddaf

Indulge in breakfast in bed, take in breathtaking views of the skyline; dine in at restaurants and reconnect with friends over bites and beverages. That is how a getaway looks like at Marriott Al Jaddaf during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr break. Guests can also avail free access to the venue’s fitness facility and pool area, Aqua Chill. Stay three nights and enjoy a 20 per cent discount on the room rate with the promotional code: UK8. For more information, visit dubaimarriottaljaddaf.com.

FORM Hotel

Al Jaddaf’s FORM hotel is offering a special Eid staycation offer for residents and tourists starting at just Dh300. Visitors can also enjoy a 25 per cent discount at the hotel’s restaurant, 25 per cent discount on laundry, and a complimentary breakfast the next day. Dh15 applicable per day per room as tourism fee. Offer valid from May 1 till May 7. For more information, visit the venue’s official website.

C Central Resort The Palm

Escape to C Central Resort The Palm for the upcoming long Eid break and enjoy a variety of activities for a complete family experience. Book one of the 203 rooms and suites between May 1-7 and enjoy 25 per cent off on the best available rate, starting from Dh599. Guests can also avail a 15 per cent discount on food and beverages. For more information, visit centralhotels.com.

