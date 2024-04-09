Eid 2024: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's films to release on festive occasion

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 6:45 PM

Just before its scheduled release, the makers of the much-awaited Bollywood movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have confirmed that its release has been postponed to April 11, 2024 . The film's leading actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in the UAE for promotional activities, shared a video on Instagram explaining the reason behind the postponement.

The team also unveiled a fresh poster featuring the updated release date.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also took to his handle to share an update about his movie Maidaan. Sharing a still from the film, the actor wrote, "Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6pm onwards. Full-scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April."

It's worth noting that initially, both movies were set for an April 10 release.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating a buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Maidaan, on the other hand, is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. ANI

ALSO READ: