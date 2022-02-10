Egyptian social media influencer Logina Shah on being part of reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress Arabia'

'Say Yes to the Dress Arabia' is making its Middle Eastern debut

by Ambica Sachin Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 3:29 PM

Egyptian social media influencer and vitiligo advocate Logina Salah is one among the 20 brides who makes her presence felt through the reality show Say Yes to the Dress Arabia hosted by Khalil Zein.

Excerpts from her conversation with City Times

How does it feel to be part of an iconic show like Say Yes to the Dress!

It was super exciting, when I first knew that I was going to be a part of the show. I felt like it was a sign to deliver a message I always wanted to give but never got the chance to.

Being a social media influencer was it easy getting into the reality show space?

I would be lying if I said it didn’t help, but I also know that the team and I got super excited after our first meeting and it went really smooth from there.

What was your idea of a perfect wedding dress and how did the show help you find it?

The perfect idea of a wedding dress is something that makes me feel comfortable, beautiful and powerfully ready to start a new beautiful life with the one I love.

How did having a celeb stylist like Khalil Zain help?

Oh my! I was so thrilled. I would say it was a one of a kind experience. Khalil helped me a lot with choosing what’s flattering for me. He made me feel like a princess.

Based on your experience what advice would you give brides out there when it comes to choosing that special dress?

Choosing a wedding dress is an event of a lifetime. Your dress sets the tone of your wedding day and is a reflection of your personality and style. Whatever it takes, always go with the dress you fell in love with, it might be something you thought you would never wear but at the end of the day always go with what feels right to you. It’s your wedding day!

Say Yes to the Dress Arabia premieres on Friday, February 11, on streaming platform STARZPLAY.