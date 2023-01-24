Dubai: Viral dance group Quick Style to headline DSF closing ceremony

The three-day closing ceremony will see an exciting line-up of artists including Amel Gharbi, Zeina Aftimos, and Alina Postrova

By CT Desk Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 6:20 PM

Viral dance group Quick Style is set to headline the Dubai Shopping Festival closing ceremony which will be held at City Walk in Dubai from January 27 to 29.

The three-day closing weekend at the retail destination will also host an exciting line-up of artists including Amel Gharbi, Zeina Aftimos, and Alina Postrova.

The viral hip-hop dance group Quick Style is led by Norwegian-Pakistani twins, Suleman and Bilal Malik and their Norwegian-Thai best friend, Nasir Sirikhan. The trio propelled to fame when their Famous Wedding Show 2022 performance went viral, recording over 80 million views on YouTube.

Visitors can catch them live on Saturday, January 28 with two sets scheduled for 6.30pm and 8.15pm at the fountain area in City Walk. Fans also have a chance to meet the Quick Style crew at 8.30pm at after their performances at the fountain area.