Dubai: Punjabi actor, singer Gurdas Maan to perform in the city

The popular singer is returning to Dubai after 8 years

By CT Desk Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 2:49 PM

Legendary Punjabi actor and Bhangra singer Gurdas Maan is set to perform in Dubai on June 3. The popular figure is returning to Dubai after 8 years with his performance titled Grdas Maan Live in Concert.

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience featuring Bhangra, music, and the best hits of the acclaimed singer. It is organised by Mobishastra Technologies.

The performance is set to take place at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Center. Tickets available for purchase from platinumlist.ae. Contact 052 922 5623 for more information.