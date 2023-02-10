Dubai: Idris Elba among TIME100 Impact Award honorees

The event to be held at the Museum of the Future will also feature rapper will.i.am and other notable guests

By CT Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 11:46 AM

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is among the honorees for TIME100 Impact Awards to be held in Dubai at the Museum of the Future on Sunday, February 12. The Suicide Squad actor shares the list with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba (CEO, model, and activist), Graça Machel, media entrepreneur Jeffrey Katzenberg, and forest conservationist Farwiza Farhan.

The invite-only gala on Sunday will feature appearances by all five Impact Award honorees, as well as other notable guests, including artist will.i.am, actors Salma Abu Deif, Amr Youssef, Shereen Reda and Meryem Uzerli, singer Omah Lay, artist eL Seed, basketball player Fadi Al Khatib, Minister of State for Advanced Technology of United Arab Emirates Sarah Al Amiri and other leaders, influencers, visionaries and members of the global TIME100 community.

“We are thrilled to shine a spotlight and celebrate 2023 TIME100 Impact Award honorees for their extraordinary achievements at this year’s gala,” said TIME’s CEO Jessica Sibley. “TIME looks forward to returning to Dubai for the second year in a row with the support of our partners at the World Government Summit and the Museum of the Future.”

World Government Summit is the Founding Partner of the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala, and the Museum of the Future is this year’s Experience Partner.