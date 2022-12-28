Dubai: DJ Armin Van Buuren to headline New Year's Eve gig in the city

Taylor Swift had a big year that kept getting bigger. In movies there were big comebacks: Wakanda and Avatar sequels, and of course Cruise, who turned 60 and had his biggest movie with 'Top Gun: Maverick'
This New Year's Eve, McGettigan's has teamed up with Full Circle to present one of the biggest celebrations at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. And, Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren will headline the New Year's Eve event at the venue.
He will be joined by international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus who will play under the stars at the venue, which recently transformed from a World Cup Fanzone into an open-air nightclub for the celebrations.
Armin van Buuren has been one of the world’s biggest DJs and producers in electronic music for over twenty years. His life-long dedication to the scene has earned him a Grammy® nomination for This Is What It Feels Like (feat. Trevor Guthrie) and critical acclaim for global hit singles such as Blah Blah Blah, Great Spirit (with Vini Vici), Leave A Little Love (with Alesso) and Music Means Love Forever (with Steve Aoki).
As a performer, Armin had headlined countless shows at leading festivals and venues around the world, including Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas, New York), Ultra Music Festival (Miami) and Tomorrowland (Belgium) plus residencies at Hï Ibiza, in Las Vegas and numerous others. His latest was a recent performance at Coca Cola Arena on December 21 during the Dubai World Tennis Cup.
Tickets are available to purchase from www.platinumlist.net and www.mcgettigans.com/nye. Prices from Dh349 onwards. Early Bird ticket is priced at Dh299.
Taylor Swift had a big year that kept getting bigger. In movies there were big comebacks: Wakanda and Avatar sequels, and of course Cruise, who turned 60 and had his biggest movie with 'Top Gun: Maverick'
From working with Dubai-based singer to buying a house, we take a look at all the times Khan showed his affinity with the country
Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with several Bollywood stars
The superstar turned 57 today
The 23rd edition of the award show will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
A number of celebrities began the most precious chapter of their lives by embracing parenthood for the first time this year
The 21-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Mumbai
Chakda 'Xpress, which will premiere on Netflix, is directed by Prosit Roy