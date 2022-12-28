Dubai: DJ Armin Van Buuren to headline New Year's Eve gig in the city

The Dutch music star will be joined by international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus

By CT Desk Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 5:43 PM

This New Year's Eve, McGettigan's has teamed up with Full Circle to present one of the biggest celebrations at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. And, Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren will headline the New Year's Eve event at the venue.

He will be joined by international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus who will play under the stars at the venue, which recently transformed from a World Cup Fanzone into an open-air nightclub for the celebrations.

Armin van Buuren has been one of the world’s biggest DJs and producers in electronic music for over twenty years. His life-long dedication to the scene has earned him a Grammy® nomination for This Is What It Feels Like (feat. Trevor Guthrie) and critical acclaim for global hit singles such as Blah Blah Blah, Great Spirit (with Vini Vici), Leave A Little Love (with Alesso) and Music Means Love Forever (with Steve Aoki).

As a performer, Armin had headlined countless shows at leading festivals and venues around the world, including Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas, New York), Ultra Music Festival (Miami) and Tomorrowland (Belgium) plus residencies at Hï Ibiza, in Las Vegas and numerous others. His latest was a recent performance at Coca Cola Arena on December 21 during the Dubai World Tennis Cup.

Tickets are available to purchase from www.platinumlist.net and www.mcgettigans.com/nye. Prices from Dh349 onwards. Early Bird ticket is priced at Dh299.