Dubai: Cultural extravaganza to take place in the city

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 3:05 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 4:14 PM

'India by the Creek' is set to grace Al-Seef, Dubai, from March 8 to 10, offering a vibrant celebration of the profound historical ties shared between India and the Emirate of Dubai.

Sponsored by Dubai Duty Free, and organised by Teamwork Arts in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, the festival receives support from Dubai Holdings and Dubai Economic and Tourism.

Over three days, attendees will immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of cultural exchanges, featuring artists from both India and Dubai. The event promises an array of experiences, including mesmerising music performances, enlightening literary and poetry sessions, delightful cuisine trails, captivating exhibitions, and engaging interactive workshops.

Additionally, the festival will emphasise the theme of sustainability, aligning with Dubai's commitment to environmental stewardship.