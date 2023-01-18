Dubai: Audiences enjoy Sufi dance, music at Global Fusion concert

The film is currently playing in UAE cinemas
The 19th edition of the Global Fusion concert was held on Sunday, January 15 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, showcasing an enthralling blend of Sufi music and dance. Audiences at the concert were mesmerized with Sufi elements of revolution, vibration, rhythmand harmony through a brilliant amalgamation of Sufi Kathak with music from different parts of the globe.
Manjari Chaturvedi, the Sufi Kathak dance maestro from India, led an ensemble of highly talented and accomplished artistes from around the world and brought to life some beautiful performances which showcased a whole array of creative expressions.
The line-up of artistes included Andy Suzuki from Japan on the saxophone and flute, Greg Ellis from the US on the percussions, Amal Ahmed Mena from Iraq on the oud and Narek Kachatryans from Armenia on the piano. Sumaiya Ibrahim Abdulla Bukhashim, a young Emirati musician played the Kanoon with the ensemble. A group of artistes belonging to the Manganhar community of folk musicians from the deserts of western Rajasthan, India also added to the memorable performance.
The concert was hosted by Alpen Capital and Alpen Asset Advisors.
The film is currently playing in UAE cinemas
From a fantastic new vantage point to a game of golf, high tea and more, here's what you can get up to today
Soon after Adil Khan Durrani officially confirmed the news on social media, friends and fans flooded the comment section
The Indian dance troupe now perform in memory of their departed friend and founding member Vikas
With Blackpink headlining the music festival, this year's edition is sure to be special as big South Asian names head to perform in California
The Critics Choice Awards, like the Oscars and most other Hollywood shows, still divides its acting prizes between male and female categories
It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and topped Netflix streaming charts over the summer
The film bagged two more trophies at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards