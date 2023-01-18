Dubai: Audiences enjoy Sufi dance, music at Global Fusion concert

Sufi Kathak dance maestro Manjari Chaturvedi led the concert in the city

By CT Desk Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 6:15 PM

The 19th edition of the Global Fusion concert was held on Sunday, January 15 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, showcasing an enthralling blend of Sufi music and dance. Audiences at the concert were mesmerized with Sufi elements of revolution, vibration, rhythmand harmony through a brilliant amalgamation of Sufi Kathak with music from different parts of the globe.

Manjari Chaturvedi, the Sufi Kathak dance maestro from India, led an ensemble of highly talented and accomplished artistes from around the world and brought to life some beautiful performances which showcased a whole array of creative expressions.

The line-up of artistes included Andy Suzuki from Japan on the saxophone and flute, Greg Ellis from the US on the percussions, Amal Ahmed Mena from Iraq on the oud and Narek Kachatryans from Armenia on the piano. Sumaiya Ibrahim Abdulla Bukhashim, a young Emirati musician played the Kanoon with the ensemble. A group of artistes belonging to the Manganhar community of folk musicians from the deserts of western Rajasthan, India also added to the memorable performance.

The concert was hosted by Alpen Capital and Alpen Asset Advisors.