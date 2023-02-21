Dubai: Apache Indian to perform in the city

The British-Indian singer will rock the stage on February 24

By CT Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 1:37 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 1:38 PM

British-Indian singer and reggae DJ Apache Indian is set to deliver a power-packed performance this Friday, February 24 in Dubai. The musician will belt out his international hits including Boom Shack-A-Lak and Make Way for the Indian at Bar Baar Freestyle Kitchen & Bar.

Apache Indian is best known for fusing musical elements of bhangra, reggae, and pop. A taste of nostalgia for the 90’s generation, the legendary artist was given a stamp of approval from the Queen herself with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to music and youth and starting a new genre of music known today as the Asian Urban Sound.

The performance starts from 11.30pm at the venue with tables available for booking. The resident DJ will also be on the decks, playing hip-hop and R&B and keeping guests entertained until late.