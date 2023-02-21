Dubai: Apache Indian to perform in the city

From a renowned play to a delicious bite by the waterfront, here are the top options for a Tuesday well spent
British-Indian singer and reggae DJ Apache Indian is set to deliver a power-packed performance this Friday, February 24 in Dubai. The musician will belt out his international hits including Boom Shack-A-Lak and Make Way for the Indian at Bar Baar Freestyle Kitchen & Bar.
Apache Indian is best known for fusing musical elements of bhangra, reggae, and pop. A taste of nostalgia for the 90’s generation, the legendary artist was given a stamp of approval from the Queen herself with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to music and youth and starting a new genre of music known today as the Asian Urban Sound.
The performance starts from 11.30pm at the venue with tables available for booking. The resident DJ will also be on the decks, playing hip-hop and R&B and keeping guests entertained until late.
From a renowned play to a delicious bite by the waterfront, here are the top options for a Tuesday well spent
Police have registered a case against the accused, who tried to hold the star back for a selfie as he was leaving the stage
His own biopic's title was revealed last year; he has since announced that he is distancing himself from the film
He has been hospitalized in Los Angeles since Saturday
German film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' triumphed with the Best Film prize
He had been dealing with circulatory and respiratory issues
Good reviews or not, theaters hope
The German remake wins for adapted screenplay, film not in the English language, director for Edward Berger, cinematography, sound and original score