Look: Bollywood stars celebrate Dubai hotelier's birthday

Bollywood A-listers including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and more were present at local businessman Hitesh's birthday celebrations in the city

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 5:36 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 5:51 PM

Hitesh, renowned businessman and hotelier, celebrated his birthday on September 12 at Fairmont Dubai with Bollywood stars, businessmen and socialites in attendance. Hitesh’s business partner, also the youth and fitness icon, Sahil Khan hosted the party to celebrate his birthday and his successful career. Prominent stars namely Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, Aftab Shivdasani, Neeti Mohan, Sukhwinder Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Daisy Shah, Ishita Raj, Giorgia, Sophie Choudry, Elnaaz, Neha Sharma, Shamita Shetty and Elli AvrRam were also present at the birthday party. The event was organised and managed by Dcast Events.

Check out the photos:

Sahil Khan and Hitesh

Hitesh with Bollywood actors

Sukhwinder Singh

Urvashi Rautela

Sam Khan, Subodh Singh, Aftab Shivdasani and DJ Aqeel

Nargis Fakhri

Sophie Choudry and Hitesh

Neeti Mohan

The Birthday Cake

Sahil Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Hitesh

Balvinder Sahni, Sahil Khan and guests

Sahil Khan, Hitesh and Sam Khan

Urvashi Rautela Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty