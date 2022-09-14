UAE

Look: Bollywood stars celebrate Dubai hotelier's birthday

Bollywood A-listers including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and more were present at local businessman Hitesh's birthday celebrations in the city

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 5:36 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 5:51 PM

Hitesh, renowned businessman and hotelier, celebrated his birthday on September 12 at Fairmont Dubai with Bollywood stars, businessmen and socialites in attendance. Hitesh’s business partner, also the youth and fitness icon, Sahil Khan hosted the party to celebrate his birthday and his successful career. Prominent stars namely Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, Aftab Shivdasani, Neeti Mohan, Sukhwinder Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Daisy Shah, Ishita Raj, Giorgia, Sophie Choudry, Elnaaz, Neha Sharma, Shamita Shetty and Elli AvrRam were also present at the birthday party. The event was organised and managed by Dcast Events.

Check out the photos:

Sahil Khan and Hitesh
Hitesh with Bollywood actors
Sukhwinder Singh
Urvashi Rautela
Sam Khan, Subodh Singh, Aftab Shivdasani and DJ Aqeel
Nargis Fakhri
Sophie Choudry and Hitesh
Neeti Mohan
The Birthday Cake
Sahil Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Hitesh
Balvinder Sahni, Sahil Khan and guests
Sahil Khan, Hitesh and Sam Khan
Urvashi Rautela Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty
Shamita Shetty

