Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja in upcoming biopic

Actor Dhanush is all set to step into the shoes of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic.
The biopic was officially announced in Chennai in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran on Wednesday.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran and lensed by Nirav Shah, music will be composed by the maestro himself
Dhanush also shared the first-look poster on X with a caption that read, "Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir (sic)."
The biopic for Ilaiyaraaja will be produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.
Dhanush was last seen in 'Captain Miller' which was streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 9.
Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother's death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary 'Captain Miller'.
