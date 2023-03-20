Demi Moore posts special birthday video for Bruce Willis

Moore posted a video of the celebrations in which the actor's present wife Emma Heming Willis and other family members were seen

By ANI Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 2:43 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 2:52 PM

Bruce Willis' celebrated his 68th birthday in the company of family and ex wife Demi Moore.

Moore posted a video on her Instagram handle of the celebrations in which the actor's present wife Emma Heming Willis, his daughters and other family members were seen.

The family is seen singing Happy Birthday to Willis, who was diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, last month.

Moore captioned the video: "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them."

Willis has three daughters with Moore (Rumer, Scout and Tallulah) and two with his current wife Emma (Mabel and Evelyn).

Scout also posted the same video, with the caption: "Today has been PROFOUNDLY JOYFULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL !!!!!! HAPPY BW'S BIRTHDAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE !!!!"

Separately, she posted a photo of herself as a young girl sitting on her dad's shoulders, appearing to be sleeping.

Meanwhile, Emma posted two separate videos on Instagram marking Willis' birthday. In the first, she opened up about dealing with feelings of grief and sadness on a daily basis. In her video, Emma noted that she'd been crying that morning.

"I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it's important that you see all sides of this," she said. "I always get this message or people always tell me that like, 'You're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was."

Emma, who got married to Bruce in 2009, noted that she has to be strong and present for their two daughters. Willis' family first revealed that he was taking a break from acting last year due to a brain disorder called aphasia.