Deepika Padukone sizzles in 'Besharam Rang', the first song drop from 'Pathaan'

The stylish and elegant Bollywood star flaunts a yellow bikini in the song.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 9:58 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM

Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand have unveiled the first song of Pathaan, Besharam Rang.

The stylish and elegant Deepika Padukone, who plays a spy in Pathaan, flaunts a yellow bikini in the song.

Deepika has always put her best fashion foot forward in her films, be it Cocktail, Happy New Year, Gehraiyaan, or many more, but Siddharth says her Pathaan avatar will present her most glamorous on-screen looks yet.

The director says, “Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress of our country. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly. So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her.”

He adds, “I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song.”

The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and features Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Shah Rukh plays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill.

Shah Rukh and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Besharam Rang took the Internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as Shah Rukh was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.