Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 9:06 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 9:13 AM

Bollywood's biggest stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child after six years of marriage, they said in an announcement on Instagram today.

The heartwarming post, the couple said 'September 2024' – indicating the expected delivery date – with illustrations of children's clothes and shoes as a border of the image.

In less than half an hour, the post has received more than 650,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Padukone was last spotted at the British Academy Film Awards, where she was seen wearing a stunning golden saree. The outfit shone bright, yet as soon as she took to Instagram, her comments section was rife with rumours of her pregnancy.

