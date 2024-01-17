Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt's review on '12th Fail'

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 4:53 PM

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent release 12th Fail is garnering a lot of praise from fans and Bollywood stars as well. On Tuesday night, actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on the team.

She reposted actor Alia Bhatt's review of the film and wrote, "I couldn't agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

Recently, Alia had lauded Vikrant Massey's performance in the biographical drama. She took to her Instagram story to share the poster of 12th Fail along with a note.

"One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!!@vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe!@medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Canantvjoshi outstanding!And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow," she posted.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

12th Fail was released in theatres on October 27 and faced a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Tejas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

Fighter is all set to hit theatres on January 25. Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.

