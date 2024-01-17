Try these easy-to-make recipes at home

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 1:58 PM

Chicken Noodle Soup by Ali Slagle

With carrots, celery, egg noodles and specks of green herbs, this homemade chicken noodle soup is classic and comforting, but instead of boiling a whole bird for hours, this quick and easy recipe calls for stock and cooked chicken, so it’s doable on a weeknight. Because the majority of the soup is the chicken stock, use one that’s sippable on its own, whether store-bought or homemade. Without noodles, the soup can be made and refrigerated for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 2 months; add the noodles when reheating the soup. For chicken noodle soup using raw, bone-in chicken, try this recipe.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Total time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

8 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves or thyme sprigs (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley or dill, stems reserved, plus more for garnish

2 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 celery stalks, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

6 ounces dried noodles, such as egg noodles or short pasta

3 cups shredded, cooked chicken (from 1 rotisserie chicken)

PREPARATION

1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook until softened but not browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

2. Add the chicken stock, bay leaves and herb stems and bring to a boil over high. Add the carrots, celery and noodles and cook, uncovered, over medium-high until the pasta is al dente according to package directions, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the chicken and simmer just until warmed, 1 to 2 minutes. Pluck out the bay leaves and herb stems, stir in the chopped parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

This recipe originally appeared in The New York Times

Nawabi Murg Tikka by Chef Rasheed Quraishi, Chutney's Restaurant

Yield: 4 people

Total time: 15-20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

800gm chicken thigh cut into 50 gm boneless cub

100ml lemon juice

Salt to taste

60gm ginger garlic paste (equal quantity)

300gm Yogurt

1.1/2gm garam masala*

1 tsp kasoori methi powder

1.1/2gm Cumin powder

1 tsp cardamom powder

2 tsp Kashmiri Chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp chopped coriander

3 pcs chopped green chillies

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp mustard oil (heat then cold)

2 pinches of saffron

1 tbsp chaat masala

2 tbsp melted butter (unsalted)

Garnish with fully sliced onions and lemon wedges

PREPARATION

1. Marinate chicken with lemon juice, ginger garlic paste and salt for taste, keep it aside half an hour for rest then after make sure that chicken is fully dry remove the extra water it with a clean dry cloth.

2. Take all of the ingredients mix with chicken except chat masala and melted butter keep 3-4 hours in refrigerator so that chicken absorbs flavour from marinated.

3. Skewer the chicken and grill in a charcoal tandoor or grill in convention oven (400-degree F) until half done keep rest for 10 minutes basting with melted butter then again cooked until full done then mixed with melted butter and chat masala.

Served with mint chutney, garnish with lachcha onion, lemon wedges.

Mawe ki Gujia by Chef Rasheed Quraishi

Yield: 4 people

Total time: 15-20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For dough

500gm Maida (flour)

50gm Suji (semolina)

200gm Pure Ghee

100ml Water

And Vanaspati ghee for frying

For Stuffing

50gm crushed almonds

50gm dry coconut powder

100gm Khoya (dried evaporated milk solids)

50gm chopper pistachios

10 pieces of crushed cardamom

For the sugar syrup

600gm sugar

2 pinches of saffron

300ml water

PREPARATION

1. Add all dry nuts with khoya, cardamom mixed together for filling keep a side.

2. Take a pot add sugar, water and saffron boiled until make it sugar syrup keep a side warm 1 string consistency.

3. In a bowl take Maida flour and all the ingredients for dough add water to it and form a medium hard dough keep for rest 20 minutes cut into small balls. Roll make it flat round shape cut in the centre; half-moon then stuff the filling stencil to design the edges.

4. Fry the Gujia in Vanaspati ghee until golden brown.

5. Then add the Gujia in a warm sugar syrup until soaked.

6. Garnish with pistachio and silver leaf.

ALSO READ: