Deepika Padukone hides face under hoodie as she visits cinema hall to see public's reaction to 'Pathaan'

She visited Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre on Sunday, January 29

Photos: Instagram

By ANI Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 9:18 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 9:30 AM

As Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular action thriller Pathaan continues to break box office records, the film's female lead Deepika Padukone sneaked into a theatre in Mumbai to experience fans' reactions in person.

On Sunday, Deepika visited Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema, also known as G7 Multiplex. However, she disguised herself by wearing a black mask; she also sported a black hoodie and a black cap.

Several videos of her visiting the theatre have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Deepika made a fleeting appearance and quickly left the venue.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, has collected Rs429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

The film, that also stars John Abraham, has a special cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.