Deepika Padukone calls Shah Rukh Khan 'most favourite co-star' ahead of 'Pathaan' release in UAE

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside the superstar in 'Om Shanti Om'

By ANI Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 11:51 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 11:58 AM

Ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, the film's female lead Deepika Padukone recently spoke about her on-screen pairing with Shah Rukh.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside the superstar in Om Shanti Om. She also worked with him in Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Now, with Pathaan set to release on January 25, a video was shared by the movie's production house, Yash Raj Films, in which Deepika said, "Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always sees that in the movies that we do."

Speaking about their on-screen chemistry and the work they have put into the upcoming action-thriller, she continued, "Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with."

"Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it's the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) - how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it's your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world-class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do," added Deepika.

For Deepika, Pathaan is a very special film in her filmography. She is playing the role of a ruthless spy and will be seen pulling off jaw-dropping action sequences.

"The character that I am playing is extremely exciting, it is something that I haven't done before and even the movie - just this kind of spy thriller, an out-and-out action movie - is something I haven't done before," she siad.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and also stars John Abraham. The film releases January 25 in the UAE.