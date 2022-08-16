Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second child

‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany looks forward to fan conversations after the series debuts
The show will give MCU fans a new woman superhero
Four months after welcoming their daughter Lianna, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.
On Tuesday, Debina took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers.
"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us," she wrote.
Debina also dropped an adorable family picture. In the image, Gurmeet is seen hugging his wife and daughter. Debina posed with the sonography film in her hands.
The particular announcement has made the couple's fans extremely happy.
Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show 'Ramayan' as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day in February 2011. And in April this year, the two announced that they're blessed with Lianna.
On August 15, 2022, Lianna's rice-eating ceremony was held. (ANI)
