Craving Japanese cuisine? Head to these restaurants in Dubai

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 1:34 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 1:36 PM

Dubai's top restaurants offer the best of Japanese cuisine. Indulge in expertly prepared sushi, authentic ramen, and inventive fusion meals at these restaurants that promise a memorable dining experience for everyone.

Mimi Kakushi

Situated within the exclusive Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Mimi Kakushi exudes a chic, sophisticated ambience inspired by 1920s Osaka. Renowned for its exquisite sushi, robata, clay pots, and grilled specialities, including the acclaimed black cod, it is one of the best Japanese restaurants in Dubai. Visitors are encouraged to indulge in their superb weekend brunch to sample the restaurant's signature dishes, as well as beverages before or after their meal.

TakaHisa

TakaHisa is a premier dining destination renowned for its premium sushi and wagyu, sourced directly from Japan's finest producers. The menu features exceptional dishes such as chilled Ozaki beef carpaccio with caviar, smoked bonito, steamed Japanese hairy crab, and abalone in a rich uni and light soy dressing. Complemented by an extensive selection of carefully curated beverages, TakaHisa offers a memorable culinary journey in a sophisticated atmosphere.

99 Sushi

Located near the iconic Burj Khalifa, 99 Sushi is an ideal choice for those who are craving sushi. Originally from Madrid with two outlets in the UAE, the Dubai location is particularly favoured, especially for its outstanding value business lunch. The restaurant is renowned for its top-notch food quality, earning a reputation as one of Dubai's premier Japanese dining destinations. Their beautifully presented sushi platters are perfect for sharing, satisfying both your appetite and Instagram feed.

Moonrise

Moonrise is an Omakese restaurant that offers a distinctive dining experience, blending Middle Eastern ingredients with Japanese culinary techniques. Led by self-taught culinary artist Chef Solemann Haddad, this intimate 12-seater restaurant presents an 8-course tasting menu inspired by his unique interpretation of Dubai's diverse food culture. Perched on a rooftop, guests can savour their meal while admiring the breathtaking city skyline. With an ever-evolving menu, Moonrise promises an unforgettable culinary journey in a captivating setting.