Covid hits Bollywood: Salman-Katrina's Tiger 3, Ranveer-Alia's film shoot cancelled

Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also affected

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 10:13 AM

The Covid-19 resurgence in India has resulted in several Bollywood filmmakers delaying shootings as top stars and actors and other people involved with the industry are reluctant to take risks.

According to reports on Saturday, the shooting for Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, in Delhi has been cancelled. The two superstars and the other team members were to go to the capital from Mumbai to wrap up the film. The threat from Omicron has upset the schedule.

The shooting of another big film that has been affected is Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Both Tiger 3 and Pathan have seen massive delays in production.

According to sources, Pathan was to have been released first, followed a few months later by Tiger 3. Pathan was slotted released in October, followed by Tiger 3 around Christmas. However, with the delays in shooting, both films are likely to be seen only in 2023.

Another major film shooting that has been cancelled is Vijay Deverakonda's Liger.

"Apparently its another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home.." tweeted Vijay. Even in March 2020, its shooting had got cancelled because of Covid-19.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is another major film that has suffered a setback. The cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, were to film a song at the Film City in Mumbai on Monday, but it was delayed because of the ongoing crisis.