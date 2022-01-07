SRK's daughter Suhana to make Bollywood debut in Archie comics adaptation

The movie will be directed by Zoya Akhtar

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 10:13 AM

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who returned to India recently after graduating in the US, is planning to make a foray into Bollywood.

According to reports, she is likely to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s feature film adaptation of Archie comics, in partnership with Netflix. Besides Suhana, it would also see Khushi, daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

Suhana posted two photographs of hers on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen lounging on a couch with her long hair on her shoulders.

Her friends, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Seema Khan, responded to her posting. Ananya described her as “Glowin,” while Seema responded with heart face emojis.

Zoya’s Tiger Baby Films will be co-producing the Archie comics film. “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life,” she said recently. “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”