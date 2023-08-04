Confirmed: Blackpink's Jisoo is dating popular Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun

The rumours started when they were spotted together in Seoul — now, their talent agencies revealed the real score in separate statements

Photos: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 7:24 PM

It has been confirmed: Jisoo of the phenomenal K-Pop girl group Blackpink and South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating — based on the statements of the two stars' talent agencies.

Jisoo, 28, and Ahn Bo-hyun, 35, sparked dating rumours after they were reportedly seen together in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, according to the Los Angeles Times.

CNN reported that Ahn Bo-hyun’s agency, FN Entertainment, confirmed the actor’s relationship with Jisoo on Thursday.

“The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” the agency’s statement read.

Jisoo‘s record label, YG Entertainment, separately announced that the Blackpink singer and Ahn Bo-hyun “are in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other.”

“They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other. We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding,” YG Entertainment told South Korean news agency Yonhap.

According to People, Ahn Bo-hyun made his acting debut in 2014 with the television series Golden Cross. He is known for his roles in Korean dramas such as Itaewon Class (2020), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Yumi's Cells (2021).

Meanwhile, Jisoo appeared as Eun Yeong-ro in the popular South Korean TV series Snowdrop in 2021.

Besides Jisso, Jennie (Kim Jennie), Rose (Park Chaeyoung) and Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) are part of Blackpink.

The K-pop band is currently on its Born Pink world tour and will be performing next in New Jersey on August 11.

Earlier this year, Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’ V were spotted holding hands as they strolled in Paris, reported People. A French journalist, Amar Taoualit, posted a video of the duo on TikTok.

