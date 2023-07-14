UAE: Want to dance like Blackpink or BTS? K-Pop Academy is back in business

UAE jobs: Dubai billionaire asks all group entities to recruit citizens as Emiratisation picks up
There is good news for fans of K-pop. The Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi is resuming its popular K-Pop Academy.
The academy’s immersive dance class is designed to introduce the captivating world of K-pop to enthusiasts in the UAE. First launched in 2016, the academy had temporarily halted its operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The highly anticipated return of the academy’s summer programme offers youngsters an exciting journey into the world of Korean music.
Females aged 14 and above can take part in regular classes in Abu Dhabi throughout August. Additionally, the academy will organise a one-day free class during the weekends in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for males and females.
“We are excited to reintroduce the K-Pop Academy to the UAE community,” said Lee Yong Hee, the director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.
These classes will be led by Lee Su Jin, an experienced K-Pop dance instructor and former backup dancer for renowned Korean artists such as Baek Ji Young, SG Wannabe, SNSD, and Wonder Girls.
K-pop has emerged as a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its catchy music, stunning choreography, and passionate performances. It has become an integral part of Korean culture, transcending borders, and appealing to fans worldwide. With its highly dedicated fan base, K-pop has witnessed remarkable growth and popularity, making it an ideal summer activity for fans in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
“K-Pop has been an incredible cultural phenomenon, and this academy allows individuals to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of K-pop while receiving professional training. We believe this will be an enriching K-culture experience for all participants,” Hee added.
Registration for classes has opened and will continue till July 20. Confirmation on the list of selected individuals will be announced on July 21. Classes will be held between July 30 and August 25. The tuition fee is Dh100.
The centre noted that seats are limited and encouraged early registration to avoid disappointment. Those who wish to participate can visit the centre’s website for further details: https://uae.korean-culture.org/en
