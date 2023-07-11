Popular K-drama faces backlash from viewers for misrepresenting Arab culture

The show has also been criticised for having an Indian person play an Arab character

A popular new Netflix Korean drama has landed itself in some hot water with viewers, especially those from Arab cultures.

The show titled 'King the Land' has faced criticism after it aired two episodes featuring an 'Arab prince'. The episodes aired on July 8 and 9.

The character Samir, which is played by Anupam Tripathi, is shown as a womanizer. At several instances in the episodes, he is even seen drinking alcohol. Samir is also referred to as a "playboy" by the female lead during the show.

The show received backlash from viewers for misrepresenting Arab culture on the television show. Viewers demanded an apology from the makers of the show.

The actor has also been trolled online for playing the character of the prince. Aside from that, the show has also been criticised for having an Indian person play an Arab character.

King the Land has responded to complaints with a brief statement, "The characters, regions, place names, etc. appearing in the drama are fictitious settings, and there was no intention to satirize or distort a specific culture. The production team respects various cultures and will pay more attention to production so that there is no discomfort in viewing.”

