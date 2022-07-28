Comedian Amit Tandon to perform in Dubai

Tandon's gig will take place at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on August 20

By CT Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 4:09 PM

Get ready for a night filled with laughter as Amit Tandon is returning to Dubai to deliver his comic take on married life, his kids and more. Brought to you by Colors Laughter Night, the event will be held at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in the city on August 20.

Amit strikes a chord with audiences across India for his observational humour which is both refreshing and contemporary.

Managed by Front Row Events, the show begins at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm. This is a show in Hindi and English. Tickets start from Dh90 onwards and are available to purchase from Book My Show and Platinum List.