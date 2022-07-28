Comedian Amit Tandon to perform in Dubai

Giselle Onanian is the author of the 'Alfie & Oak' series.
Get ready for a night filled with laughter as Amit Tandon is returning to Dubai to deliver his comic take on married life, his kids and more. Brought to you by Colors Laughter Night, the event will be held at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in the city on August 20.
Amit strikes a chord with audiences across India for his observational humour which is both refreshing and contemporary.
Managed by Front Row Events, the show begins at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm. This is a show in Hindi and English. Tickets start from Dh90 onwards and are available to purchase from Book My Show and Platinum List.
Giselle Onanian is the author of the 'Alfie & Oak' series.
Salman, his brother Sohail and others are seen in a group photo of the celebrations posted on instagram.
Heard's team heard a rumour that Depp had allegedly pushed Moss down the stairs while they were dating
Joe and Anthony Russo met with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan after the premiere of 'The Gray Man'
Hype over the popular series makes it harder for cast
Filmmaker seems to be in awe of daughter Alia's talent
Dwayne Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited "Black Adam" movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday
We take a look at the evolution of the region as a hub of gaming and eSports and speak to gamers and business professionals from the field