Celebrate Indian culture and tradition in Dubai with 'Bharat Utsav'

The event is slated to take place from August 13-15

By CT Desk Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 11:40 AM

DCom Design FZE brings a three-day extravaganza, 'Bharat Utsav,' to Dubai, showcasing the vibrant spirit of India. Organized in honour of India's Independence Day on August 15, this event promises to be a unique celebration of Indian culture and traditions. With live performances, literary discussions, entertainment, and a showcase of delectable Indian culinary traditions, 'Bharat Utsav' aims to highlight the rich arts and aesthetics that make India truly remarkable.

Talking about the family friendly event, organiser Vikas Bhargava said that the event is like a heartfelt tribute to his fellow countrymen staying in the UAE and aims to bring forward their hidden talents in the form of various art forms that make Indian culture unique in its own way.

Explaining the inspiration for organising the event, he said, "We have been to many events and festivals but none of them aimed at portraying Indian arts and aesthetics in the way we are planning to display, which include live classical Indian musical and dance performances, literary discussions, entertainment and an experience of fascinating Indian culinary traditions. We hope that it will be the first of many to come."

The family-friendly festival, dedicated to showcasing the hidden talents of our fellow countrymen in the UAE, will take place from August 13 to 15. Call 055 784 7485 or email dcom@eim.ae for participation and more information.