Celebrate Chinese New Year in UAE: Five places to check out

From mall activities to amazing food options, the celebrations are ongoing

Sun 22 Jan 2023

Indulge in festivities at Ibn Battuta Mall

Kick off the Lunar New Year with a colourful festival for the entire family at Ibn Battuta Mall. Entertainment will include exciting Chinese parade featuring performers in colourful costumes and accessories. Visitors spending Dh150 at the mall have the opportunity to create their own jewellery at the unique wire art calligraphy workshop, or learn the art of authentic origami making at the origami zodiac workshop. Till January 29 at China Court.

Enjoy a Prosperity Toss Salad

Sea Fu Restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is welcoming the Lunar New Year with a limited-edition specialty, Yee Sang, also known as the Prosperity Toss Salad. Rooted in Malaysian culture, this Chinese New Year treat will be served till January 23. A symbol of Chinese wisdom and luck - fortune cookies will be complementing the celebration. Call 04 2707777.

Try a special menu at Akira Back

Akira Back, Michelin Guide restaurant at W Dubai - The Palm, has unveiled its special Chinese New Year Menu featuring an array of must-try Pan-Asian specials counting Wagyu Dumplings, Braised Abalone, Wagyu Ramen, Uni and Osceitra Caviar Temaki, Toro Tataki, and Whole Seabass. Available till February 5. Call 04 245 5800.

Head to Dragon Mart

Families will get to witness spectacular dragon and lion cultural dance performances every hour from 4:40pm to 8:55pm. Stilt walkers will be walking tall, dressed in traditional costumes, and a face changing show will set the mood for the bright and prosperous Chinese New Year. Attractive art installations have been set up across the mall; families can visit the mystic knot booth in Dragon Mart 2 to pick up their free lucky charm knots and have their names written in Chinese by a professional Chinese calligraphy artist. Engage the kids in hands-on workshops on January 27 and 29, where they can create their very own rabbit-shaped lanterns.

High tea, anyone?

Enjoy a Chinese New Year-themed high tea at Mosaico, Palazzo Versace Dubai, complete with an array of traditional Chinese entertainment, ranging from dances to design and décor, including oriental melodies to enjoy, ritualistic Chinese dance performances, and a chance to learn the traditional Chinese practice of Feng Shui. From 10:30am to 7pm, priced at Dh420 for two (per stand. Available till January 25. Call 04 5568805

Settle in at Shi

Ring in the Chinese New Year with a limited-edition set menu packed with traditional and modern Chinese dishes. The set menu will be priced at Dh550 per person and includes a welcome drink and delicacies such as hot and sour soup, dumplings, fried rice, and chef speciality dishes. Be entranced by live entertainment, including an authentic hand fan performance, live singer and cello player, and tea sommelier. Available till January 27.