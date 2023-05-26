Cannes 2023: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma aces her red carpet debut

The actress is at the prestigious film festival as a L'oreal ambassador

Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 10:24 PM Last updated: Fri 26 May 2023, 10:32 PM

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival was one of the most anticipated moments in Bollywood.

On Friday, the actress finally walked the red carpet as a L'oreal ambassador with Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. She attended the premiere of Ken Loach's The Old Oak.

The actress, who is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, looked svelte in an ivory gown. Tying her hair, she kept her look simple yet chic. A sure win at Cannes!