BTS members to serve military duty: HYBE

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it's "desirable" for them to fulfil their duties

File photo
By Agencies

Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 11:27 AM

K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, starting with its oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it's "desirable" for BTS members to fulfil their military duties to ensure fairness in the country's military service.

