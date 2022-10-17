BTS members to serve military duty: HYBE

Priyanka shared with her followers that she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram
K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, starting with its oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.
"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.
Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it's "desirable" for BTS members to fulfil their military duties to ensure fairness in the country's military service.
ALSO READ:
Priyanka shared with her followers that she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram
The actor unveils poster of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on social media
The actor opens up about people's expectations of her after her marriage
The film stars Sami Khan, Faizan Khawaja, and Aleeze Nasser
Indian film 'Shivamma,' director Jaishankar Aryar's feature debut, was lauded by the festival's judges.
The two visited the Khaleej Times office to talk about their latest collaboration in Dubai
This will be The Mayyas' first-ever appearance in the Middle East region
The track features unearthed vocals from the band's late frontman