BTS member J-Hope starts military enlistment process

His agency said he had applied for a termination of his enlistment postponement

By PTI Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 4:25 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 4:32 PM

BTS member J-hope has started his military enlistment process, management agency BigHit Music confirmed on Sunday. In a statement posted on the South Korean group’s fan community forum Weverse, the agency said the 29-year-old singer has applied for “the termination of his enlistment postponement”.

“We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the statement read.

BigHit Music said further updates will be shared with the ARMY— the fan group of BTS—in due course.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist,” the agency added.

Jin was the first member from the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.