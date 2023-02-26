BTS member J-Hope starts military enlistment process

From a laser tag game to an all-in-one market, try these fun-filled activities in the country
BTS member J-hope has started his military enlistment process, management agency BigHit Music confirmed on Sunday. In a statement posted on the South Korean group’s fan community forum Weverse, the agency said the 29-year-old singer has applied for “the termination of his enlistment postponement”.
“We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the statement read.
BigHit Music said further updates will be shared with the ARMY— the fan group of BTS—in due course.
“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist,” the agency added.
Jin was the first member from the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.
From a laser tag game to an all-in-one market, try these fun-filled activities in the country
The Hollywood awards ceremony will take place on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
The fourth season set to premiere next month will be its last
The superstar dethroned Kylie Jenner and now sits with 382 million followers on the social media platform
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12
The disgraced Hollywood mogul is likely to spend the remainder of his life behind bars
The actor also agreed terms with the court that will allow him to complete filming of the movie, including a ban on using guns and on drinking alcohol
Ahead of her fifth death anniversary on February 24, a diehard fan pays tribute to his evergreen crush