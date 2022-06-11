Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex-husband who crashed wedding with a knife

Jason Alexander was handcuffed and taken into custody

Sat 11 Jun 2022

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were granted a restraining order against the former's ex-husband Jason Alexander after he attempted to crash the newly-weds' wedding on Thursday, according to ANI.

Britney Spears's attorney Mathew Rossengart confirmed the news.

"Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order", said Rossengart.

Jason Allen Alexander breached the security at the intimate wedding ceremony at Britney's residence in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday. Security officials said that Alexander was armed with a knife at the wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department handcuffed Alexander and took him into custody.

Jason Allen Alexander and Britney Spears were childhood friends and got married in 2004 for 55 hours, after which the marriage was called off.

