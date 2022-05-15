Britney Spears announces miscarriage with heartbreaking note

The pop star announced her pregnancy on April 11 through an Instagram post

Agencies file

By ANI Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 10:03 AM

American pop star Britney Spears has announced her miscarriage news on social media.

Last month, the singer revealed that she is expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old pop star took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking post regarding the tragic development of her pregnancy.

A note signed by ‘Sam & Britney,’ read, “It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support,” she captioned the post.

Britney initially announced her pregnancy on April 11 through an Instagram post.

According to Variety, Britney’s conservatorship got terminated after more than 13 years in November 2021. Before the judge terminated the legal arrangement, Britney testified in front of the court to share claims of ‘conservatorship abuse.’

ALSO READ:

The legal arrangement included her desire to start a family with her fiance, which she said was blocked by her conservators; they also alleged that they would not allow her to remove her birth control device.

The pop star has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, as per The Hollywood Reporter.