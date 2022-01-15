Bollywood: Superstar Aamir Khan to produce ex-wife Kiran's next film

The new film being directed by Kiran is an entertainer and is expected to be completed by April.

Aamir Khan’s former wife Kiran Rao has taken up her second project as a director and the shooting for the film has already begun near Pune. And interestingly, Aamir is the producer of the film.

A media report said that the superstar loved the script when Kiran narrated it to him and immediately agreed to back it as a producer. “The two continue to remain friends and collaborators after their divorce,” said the report.

The new film being directed by Kiran is an entertainer and is expected to be completed by April. Shootings will be near Pune and some other parts of Maharashtra. Written by Biplab Goswami, it features Sparsh Srivastav, who has acted in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega and Collar Bomb. Pratibha Ranta, the TV actress who shot to prominence in Qurbaan Hua on Zee TV also stars in the new film.

Incidentally, Kiran is the producer for Aamir’s Laal Singh Chadhaa, a remake of Forrest Gump. Aamir plans to host a special screening of the film for Tom Hanks, the Hollywood actor who portrayed the role of Forrest Gump, in the US.

Laal Singh will feature Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, who were with Aamir in the hugely popular film 3 Idiots in 2009.

Aamir first met Kiran on the sets of Lagaan in 2001 when she was an assistant director. They got married four years later and have a son, Azad. The two got divorced in July 2021, but were recently seen at their son’s birthday party last month.