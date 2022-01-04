Bollywood: Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan films set for 2022 release

Big-ticket films to enthral audiences in the coming weeks.

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 10:22 AM

Top superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar will be seen in films to be released over the coming weeks and cast with actors who had featured in previous big hits.

Shah Rukh will be seen with Deepika in Pathan. In the past, they had starred in Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014). John Abraham also features in Pathan.

Aamir and Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in April; it is a remake of Forrest Gump. The two had been seen in the 2009 superhit, 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, scheduled for an August release, along with Bhumi Pednekar. The two had acted in the 2017 film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Relative newcomers will also be seen together in films due to be released in 2022. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, for instance, will be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. The two were last cast in Luka Chuppi in 2019.

Kriti will also feature with Tiger Shroff in Ganpath. The two were earlier in Heropanti in 2014.