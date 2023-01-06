Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan celebrates NYE in Dubai

Photos and videos of Aryan at a party with friends have surfaced on social media ever since he returned to Mumbai a couple of days back (see video above).

Aryan's friend Vedant Mahajan posted some videos and photos from the party on social media. The images show Aryan with Nysa (daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol), Orhan Awatramani, Tania Shroff and Ahan (son of Suniel and Mana Shetty).

Nysa Devgn (far right) with friends in Dubai. – Instagram

While Aryan was busy ringing in the New Year with his friends in Dubai, dad Shah Rukh Khan had a quiet celebration with the family at their farmhouse in Alibaug.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan (left) with Vedant Mahajan

Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to the UAE, having visited the Emirates a number of times over the years. He has even participated in tourism campaigns and was also as honoured at the recent Sharjah International Book Fair with the first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award. The star also owns a property in Dubai.