Bollywood: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to tie the knot?

The rumoured couple, who still have not entirely confirmed their relationship, are expected to have their wedding ceremony on February 6

By ANI Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 9:37 AM

Wedding rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been doing the rounds extensively on the internet. The rumoured couple, meanwhile, still have not officially confirmed their relationship.

If the reports are to be believed, the Shershaah actors are all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday, February 6. However, an official confirmation about their wedding is still awaited.

Reportedly, the marriage will take place at the Suryagarh Hotel on February 6 and the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on February 4 and 5.

Reports suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members, along with many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Speculations around their marriage started surfacing on social media after Kiara arrived at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan last year and talked about her relationship with Sidharth saying, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends."

After she talked about her relationship, Shahid Kapoor, who was also at the show, quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming musical Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Sidharth on the other hand, is set to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: