Bollywood: John Abraham, Sharvari to star in 'Vedaa'

By PTI Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 2:29 PM

Actors John Abraham and Sharvari are set to team up for in director Nikkhil Advani's upcoming film Vedaa.

Starring Sharvari in the title role, the movie will be "a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action", said the makers.

Also featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Vedaa is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Abraham, whose latest release was the blockbuster movie Pathaan, said he is looking forward to giving his all for this project.

"This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey," the actor-producer said in a statement.

Abraham is touted to take on the role of a mentor to Sharvari's titular character.

Sharvari, known for Bunty Aur Babli 2, said she is lucky to be directed by Advani early on in her career.

"I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It's a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I'm super excited about filming Vedaa," she added.

Advani said he and Abraham are happy to work together post Batla House.

"With Vedaa we have found that hard-hitting story that can be elevated to a wider and broader audience with some incredible action. Sharvari is possibly one of the most hard working actors I have had the pleasure of working with," the director said.

The shooting of Vedaa, penned by Aseem Arora, is underway in Rajasthan.

