Bollywood: Big B shares throwback photos with past stars

While most of the senior stars have retired from acting, Amitabh Bachchan still continues to be active

Recalling nostalgic days of the past with some of Bollywood’s great actors, Amitabh Bachchan shared a black and white photograph of him (moi, as he declared) with Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra and Shatrughan Sinha on his Instagram page on Saturday. “aajkal aise jamghat bahut kam dekhne ko milte hain ..’ (these days such meets are rare), he added, sneakily noting that it was meant for those “who are Devanagari challenged.”

Amitabh and Jeetendra are 79 now, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra are 86 and Shatrughan is a mere 76 (as compared to the seniors). Interestingly, while the other actors have virtually retired from Bollywood, Amitabh continues to be active.

He is busy shooting for his hugely popular Kaun Banega Crorepati quiz show (the 13th season) and also has roles in upcoming films, including Brahmastra (with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor), Jhund (starring Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru), Goodbye (with Rashmika Mandanna) and Mayday (starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh).

The superstar is also featuring with Deepika Padukone in The Intern, the Hindi remake of the namesake Hollywood film of 2015, which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

“What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern,” Deepika had posted on Instagram in April.

Amitabh was last seen in Chehre, a mystery thriller, along with Emraan Hashmi.