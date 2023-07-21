Bollywood: Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades welcome second child

The 50-year-old actor has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his previous marriage to model Mehr Jesia

Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 4:21 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 4:22 PM

Bollywood actor-producer Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday night.

Making the heartwarming announcement on Instagram, the 50-year-old actor shared, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

The note was attached to a photo of a baby towel:

Wishes poured in for the couple from all quarters. Actor Bobby Deol congratulated the couple and said, "Congratulations, dude."

Kangana Ranaut, Rampal’s co-star in the film Dhaakad, wrote, “Congratulations [heart emojis].” Suniel Shetty, Tara Sharma, and other Bollywood stars also sent their heartfelt wishes to the happy couple.

Demetriades, a model and founder of the fashion label Deme Love, thanked well-wishers for their greetings and blessings. “Thank you, everyone,” the new mum wrote in the comments section.

Since the announcement of the pregnancy, the couple has been posting regular updates about their parenthood journey on Instagram.

Here are some pictures:

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal are also parents to a son named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his previous marriage to model Mehr Jesia. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia divorced in 2019 after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Arjun Rampal is best known for his work in Bollywood films such as Rock On!, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One and Rajneeti, among others. He was last seen in the action thriller Dhaakad.

ALSO READ: