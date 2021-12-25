Bollywood: Anil Kapoor to star in Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter'

Superstar pens sweet note for the veteran actor on his 65th birthday.

Twitter

By Our Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 8:39 AM

Anil Kapoor, who has just turned 65, has been roped in by Hrithik Roshan for his action film, Fighter, which will also star Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is said to be the first Indian aerial action drama.

It will be the first film featuring all three actors. Anil and Hrithik have also not acted together in a film, while Deepika was with Anil in Race 2 in 2013.

Hrithik, who has a whopping 40 million followers on Instagram and 31.1 million on Twitter, shared a photograph of him with Anil and Siddharth on both the platforms. “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir,” he wrote. “From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter! ♥️”

Responded Anil: “Thank you so much @iHrithik! Happy to be a part of team #Fighter & working with you on screen finally! #SiddharthAnand.” And Deepika too shared the photograph on her Instagram story: “Welcome to Fighter, birthday boy!” she wrote.

Many of Anil’s relatives also posted photographs of the actor. Daughter Rhea had a picture of hers embracing dad, who had tears in his eyes. The image was taken after her marriage to filmmaker Karan Boolani. “Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever,” said Rhea.