Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share glimpse of their new born, name her Devi

The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child on Saturday

By ANI Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 3:49 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 3:56 PM

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, on Saturday, welcomed their first child, a baby girl and revealed the name on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the new mother shared a picture of her newborn's feet along with a sweet caption.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends extended their congratulatory wishes.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel."

Actor Dia Mirza dropped a comment, she wrote, "Welcome to this world little one. Love love and more love always! Can't wait to meet you. All our blessings."

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to mummy papa n lots of love to little doll. God bless the beautiful family."

Sonam Kapoor, who recently was blessed with a boy extended wishes to a new mother in town. She wrote, "Congratulations darling Bipasha. what a lovely name."

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage.

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha had penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.