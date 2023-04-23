Bhumika Chawla happy to be remembered from 'Tere Naam'

The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star opened up on her journey in the film industry

By PTI Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 1:39 PM

Some films are unforgettable and Tere Naam is one such movie, believes actor Bhumika Chawla, who played the demure Nirjara in the 2003 Salman Khan-led blockbuster.

The actor said it’s a “beautiful compliment” that audiences still remember her for the Satish Kaushik-directed Hindi romance tragedy.

“Some films make a mark, and they leave a mark so strong people cannot forget it. So, I take it as a beautiful compliment that people still remember me as Nirjara,” Chawla said. While the actor is grateful for the love she has received for Tere Naam, she believes the onus is on the film industry to give her more memorable parts.

“If I have to break through that mould, it is up to the industry...They have to offer me something which is a notch higher in terms of scripts or a character that people will accept and which will become huge. That’s how you go a step up. Till then, the fact that they remember me after so many years with this (character), is a blessing. I am grateful,” she added.

The 44-year-old actor reunited with Salman for the recently released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she is paired opposite Venkatesh.

She plays Anandini, the sister-in-law of Pooja Hegde’s character Bhagya. “This time I’m not opposite Salman sir, but I’m still there and have the kind of scenes that impact the story,” she added.

The Delhi-born actor started her film career in 2000 with the Telugu movie Yuvakudu and made her Hindi film debut with Tere Naam.

As someone who has worked across industries, including Tamil and Malayalam, Chawla said talent and films always traversed boundaries.

“There was always a huge market. It’s just that social media and awareness of these films like Pushpa and RRR, which are really huge in terms of their production value, the actors or this whole grand set, has made it ‘bigger’. We always had female leads coming from the South and working here. Even Venkatesh sir and Nagarjuna sir have done a few films (in Hindi),” she said.

“Suddenly now it’s a lot more because in the last two or three years films like Pushpa, RRR and Baahubali have done really well,” she added.