Award-winning film 'Ayah', comedy web series 'Jab South Meets North' to debut on Starzplay Arabia

Zen Film Productions' Zenofar Fathima said she's excited to have her content on a renowned platform

By CT Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 11:28 AM

Dubai-based boutique film production company Zen Film Productions is set to debut its original content on popular OTT platform Starzplay Arabia.

The award-winning film Ayah, in association with Firdaus Studio by A.R. Rahman, and comedy series Jab South Meets North are among the exclusive content slated for a Ramadan release on Starzplay.

Founder Zenofar Fathima said she's excited to have Zen Film Productions' content on a renowned platform like Starzplay. “I’m excited to finally put my brainchild, Zen Film Productions, on the world map with two excellent projects on a renowned platform like Starzplay," she said.

Ayah is a meta-spiritual short film, delving into the power of prayer in times of hardship using the three art forms of film, music and theater. Directed by Zenofar, along with Afraah Farhana, who also served as a writer, and composed by music composer Hiral Viradia, Ayah has bagged accolades for Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Screenplay.

The second project is the trilingual comedy series Jab South Meets North. The eight-episode series will explore the tug of war that exists between North and South Indians, and features Zenofar in a lead role. “I’m a Tamilian by heart, so expect my character to bring in relatable Tamil inside jokes,” she said. Other cast members include Parvez Kazi, well-known TikTok star and body-double of Bollywood powerhouse Salman Khan, fashion & lifestyle influencer Muhammad Junaid, and other Dubai-based up and coming talents.

“As a filmmaker and actor myself, I believe that the MENA region is home to many talented actors, many of whom haven’t discovered their talents yet,” Zenofar added. The series is being helmed by Fathima and an array of international producers.

Zenofar is also conceptualising another Ramadan project, with the working title being Ayat: The Verses. “While this film is not directly related to Ayah, it is in the same vein in terms of spirituality,” Zenofar said. The film will release in time for Ramadan 2023.