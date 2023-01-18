'Avatar' producer confirms Vin Diesel won't be part of film franchise

From a fantastic new vantage point to a game of golf, high tea and more, here's what you can get up to today
Actor Vin Diesel will ultimately not be part of the future instalments of James Cameron's Avatar franchise, film producer Jon Landau recently confirmed.
According to Variety, an American media company, despite the Fast and Furious star heavily indicating in 2019 that he joined Cameron's long-awaited sequels, franchise producer Jon Landau has confirmed to Empire magazine that Diesel isn't in the Avatar sequels after all.
Rumors of Diesel's Avatar casting first surfaced in 2019 after the actor posted a video on Instagram with Cameron from the film's set.
He said, "There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait." The video inspired headlines such as 'Vin Diesel Appears to join Avatar sequels,' reported Variety.
In later interviews, Diesel seemingly confirmed the news, telling MTV, "I love James Cameron and I love the series, and I think it's safe to say that we will be working together."
"Vin was a fan. He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context," Landau now clarifies, according to Deadline.
Diesel's involvement in the Avatar franchise was probably taken out of context because he flat out told Entertainment Tonight that his friendship with franchise actor Zoe Saldana was one of the reasons he was "doing Avatar."
Even without the Avatar sequels, Diesel is set to keep his franchise skills alive with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X. He'll also front an 11th and final Fast and Furious movie, as per Deadline.
